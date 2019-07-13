Sri Lanka cricket team to visit Pakistan to play Test match in Lahore

Sri Lanka Cricket team will visit Pakistan to play a Test match in Lahore, in October this year.

According to the Sri Lankan Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board held successful talks.

Pakistan will witness Test cricket after the gap of almost 10 years.

Pakistan last played a Test at their home ground against the same opposition in 2009.

The PCB is also confident to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan in December as they are trying to convince the SLC.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Cricket Board has also given a positive response to the PCB to play two Tests and three T20s in Pakistan in February.

Bangladesh’s government will take the decision following the security situation in the country.