Steps being taken to promote industrial, commercial activities: Chairman FBR

The Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi has said the government is taking necessary steps to promote industrial and commercial activities in the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said drastic measures have been initiated in the budget to stabilize economy.

He said traders and entrepreneurs are facing a lot of problems and FBR is committed to resolve all problems. He said FBR is also trying to redress grievances of traders regarding custom duty.