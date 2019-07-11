Ten dead, 22 injured as bus overturns near Hassan Abdal

HASSAN ABDAL: At least ten people lost their lives and 22 others sustained critical injuries on Thursday morning when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding on motorway near Brhama Interchange close to Hassan Abdal.

According to details, 59 passengers were travelling in the bus from Swat to Lahore.

Meanwhile, police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to Texila, Wah Cantt and Hassan Abdal hospitals for medical attention.

The surviving passengers have accused bus driver Ahmad Khan of negligence, using a mobile phone while driving.

Police arrested and shifted him to the Wah Police Station.—INP