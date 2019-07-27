Ten soldiers embrace martyrdom in two terrorist attacks in North Waziristan, Balochistan

Six soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when their border patrolling party was raided by terrorists from across the border near Gurbaz, North Waziristan.

The martyrs include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, and Sepoy Ahsan.

Meanwhile, Four troops of FC Balochistan including an officer embraced martyrdom when they were fired upon by terrorists during combing operation between Hushab and Turbat. They martyrs include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said shahadat of six soldiers on Pak-Afghan border and four in Balochistan is the sacrifices of Pakistan making for peace in the region.

He said this in a tweet today.