11 killed, over 60 injured in train accident near Sadiqabad

At least eleven people were killed and more than sixty injured when Quetta bound Akber Express collided with a goods train at Walhar near Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

According to DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umer Salamat, rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters have been called at the site to retreive dead bodies.

Injured are being shifted to the hospitals of Sadiqabad and Rahim yar khan where emergency has been declared.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commisioner Rahim Yar Khan has established a control room to provide necessary information to the victim families. The numbers of control room are 068-9230109 and 0300-9402579.

President, PM, Railways Minister & SAPM on Information express deep grief, sorrow

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident near Sadiqabad.

In their separate messages, they directed to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has asked Railways Minister to take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure and ensure safety standards.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said investigation has been ordered into the unfortunate accident.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train accident.

Akbar Express that met an accident at Walhar Railway Station near Sadiqabad this morning has left for Quetta, carrying passengers.

According to the spokesperson for Railways, the passengers have been seen off in the Akbar Express coaches which were technically fit.

Meanwhile, the federal government inspectors for Railways have left for the accident site to examine and investigate the incident.

Pakistan Railways sets up information cell in Sukkur Division

Pakistan Railways has set up an information cell in Sukkur Division for the heirs of those who were killed or injured in Akbar Express train accident.

According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, people can get information about the passengers from the telephone numbers: 0719310087 and 03333993999.