Trump cites ‘good relationship’ with Turkey despite Russian missile purchase

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US relations with Turkey are good despite Ankara’s decision to buy a Russian missile defense system, making no mention of sanctions Washington has threatened over the purchase.

Trump said Turkey was forced to buy the S-400 system by his predecessor Barack Obama, leading the Pentagon to halt plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to the country.

“I’ve had a good relationship with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan,” Trump told journalists.

“It’s a very tough situation that they’re in and it’s a very tough situation that we’ve been placed in…. With all of that being said, we’re working through it — we’ll see what happens.” —AFP