Trump offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: US President Trump has offered to mediate on the issue of Kashmir, saying he will be pleased to play a role, if any, in this regard.

In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said he is ever ready for mediation between Pakistan and India.

President Trump said Pakistan is a great country that helped the US to a great extent in moving forward the peace process in Afghanistan and we are working with Islamabad actively.

Replying to a question, he said the US has already withdrawn certain number of troops from Afghanistan. He, however, said he will not take any step in removal of troops hastily.

Donald Trump said we will discuss military, trade and host of other issues during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the US is vital for Pakistan and we have relations spanning over many decades since independence of our country.

Imran Khan said Pakistan fought as a frontline state both during Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and also in war on terror. He said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He said there should be no question on Pakistan’s sincerity in resolving this conflict.

He said Pakistan needs economic stability as we have been fighting the war against terror for the last fifteen years during which we suffered casualties of seventy thousand people and loss of 150 billion dollars in damaged infrastructure. Imran Khan said our role is to bring Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government. He said we are closer to a peace deal in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister hoped that the US can play its role in bringing India and Pakistan together.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly received by President Donald Trump at the entrance of White House. Both leaders shook hands and exchanged greetings. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with senior military officials also arrived at the White House.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media that Pakistani delegation has come with a message of peace and prosperity in the region. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has come to America with a vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’.