Trump says won’t watch Mueller testimony this week

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he does not plan to watch the testimony of Robert Mueller, who investigated alleged obstruction of justice by Trump and collusion between his campaign and Russia in 2016.

“I am not going to be watching Mueller,” Trump said, ahead of the former special counsel’s appearance before two committees in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“No collusion, no obstruction,” Trump said, repeating his false claim that Mueller’s April report exonerated him.

“They are wasting their time.” —AFP