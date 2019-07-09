TV anchor Mureed Abbas gunned down in Karachi’s Defence

KARACHI: Anchorperson Mureed Abbas was gunned down on Tuesday in the Defence area of Karachi.

Police official said that the incident took place at Khayaban-e-Sahar area of Defence where an assailant identified as Atif Zaman called a private Mureed Abbas, a news anchor of a private channel, and Khizer to his office and opened fire at the anchorperson and he died on the spot.

Khizer tried to escape the scene but Atif Zaman opened fire at him and he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Hospital authorities said that Abbas received bullets on his chest and abdomen.

SSP South said that the investigators are probing the element of personal enmity as the deceased journalist, earlier, filed a police complaint against few individuals.

The SSP said that the alleged killer Zaman, later, committed suicide at his flat after gunning down Abbas and Khizar.