UAE to open Asia’s largest visa centre at Karachi: Ambassador

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to open the largest in Asia Visa Centre in Karachi.

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi while addressing a meeting at the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that the Visa service would be starting at Karachi from September 2019 while a similar Centre would also be established in Islamabad.

The Visa Centres would carry facilities such as Medical insurance, Medical Check-up and Contract and that would be Asia’s largest Visa Centre.

He said that Karachi stands apart from all aspects as compared to other major cities in Pakistan such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Quetta, Waziristan and Islamabad. The people of Karachi are well-cultured and civilized.

He said that the UAE would be issuing Silver and Golden Visa for investment. —NNI