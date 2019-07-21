Home / Editors Pick / UAE to open Asia’s largest visa centre at Karachi: Ambassador

UAE to open Asia’s largest visa centre at Karachi: Ambassador

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi while addressing a meeting at the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said that the Visa service would be starting at Karachi from September 2019 while a similar Centre would also be established in Islamabad.