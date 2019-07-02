UN praises Pakistani troops for great dedication, professionalism

NEW YORK: The United Nations has praised Pakistani troops for their great dedication and professionalism to the maintenance of international peace and security.

Inaugurating an exhibition of photographs of Pakistani peacekeepers engaged in their duties in world’s hotspots, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix appreciate Pakistan’s very strong and consistent support to peacekeeping especially to Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping initiative.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan’s commitment to peacekeeping is comprehensive and covers all aspects.

The largely-attended event was organized by the Pakistan Mission at UN Headquarters in New York.—NNI