Unofficial results of 13 seats of tribal districts of KP assembly announced so far

Unofficial results of thirteen seats of tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have been announced so far.

According to details, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has won five seats. PTI candidates Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan, Syed Iqbal Mian, Abid Rehman and Muhammad Iqbal Khan have been elected on PK-100 Bajaur I, PK-101 Bajaur II, PK-109 Kurram II, PK-115 Frontier Regions and PK-111, North Waziristan-I respectively.

Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Jamaat-e-Islami have won one seat each.

Nisar Mohmand of ANP has been elected as member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-103 Mohmand I and Muhammad Riaz of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) from PK 108 Kurram I and Sirajuddin of Jamat-e-Islami from PK-102 Bajaur III.

Similarly, five independent candidates, including Abbas Rehman, Shafiq Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, Muhammad Shafique Khan and Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal have been elected from PK-104-II, PK-105 Khyber I, PK 106 Khyber II, PK-107 Khyber-III and PK-110 Orakzai respectively.