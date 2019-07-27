US approves $125m of Technical, Logistics support for F-16 programme

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of 125 million dollars.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.
The Government of Pakistan had requested a continuation of technical support services; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program.