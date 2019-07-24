US, China to hold two days of talks in Shanghai next week: Mnuchin

WASHINGTON: US and Chinese officials will hold two days of talks in Shanghai next week to try to make progress on their year-long trade dispute, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

Mnuchin said he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead the US delegation. It will be the first face-to-face meeting since talks collapsed in May after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.

Mnuchin said on CNBC he hopes to make progress but there are “a lot of issues” pending so he expects another round of talks would follow in Washington.—AFP