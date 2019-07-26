US State Department terms PM Imran, President Trump’s talks successful

Briefing the newsmen in Washington, she said this was the first meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump.

The spokesperson said that Imran Khan during meeting with President Trump vowed to urge Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government.

She said that it is our commitment to reach a negotiated settlement to the war in Afghanistan.

To a question on getting American hostages returned, she said we are working closely with Pakistan to secure safe return of American citizens held hostage abroad.