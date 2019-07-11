Home / World / US, UK will ‘regret’ seizing tanker off Gibraltar: Iran Guards

"If the enemy had made the smallest assessment they wouldn't have done this act," said Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, referring to the seizure of an oil tanker late last week by Gibraltar's police aided by British Royal Marines.