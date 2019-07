Veteran Pakistani drama actor Zaheen Tahira passed away on Tuesday, family sources informed.

The 70-year-old actress was on life support after suffering an attack last month.

Tahira, one of the most beloved actresses of Pakistan entered the entertainment industry in the mid-60s later cementing her legacy with over 700 dramas on her resume.

The actress was honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by then-president Asif Ali Zardari for her work in the Pakistani TV industry.