Wahab to continue training sessions despite of fractured

ISLAMABAD: Seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz will continue training with the Pakistan team despite suffering from a fractured finger.

Raza Kitchlew, Pakistan team’s media manager, said that Wahab would continue to attend the team’s training sessions in the lead up to Pakistan’s last group match – against Bangladesh – at Lord’s on July 5, a private news channel reported.

“His injury is painful but Wahab has opted to continue training as he wants to play against Bangladesh. It’s a must-win game for us and the team will need his experience,” he said.

Pakistan spent Sunday traveling from Leeds to London, which is a five-hour journey by road. They had a rest day on Monday and will resume training on Tuesday at Lord’s.

Wahab suffered from a fracture while fielding in a training session at Headingley on Tuesday. But Pakistan opted to retain him in the playing eleven, hoping that the seasoned pacer will help lift them in the do-or-die encounter.

Wahab didn’t disappoint as he took two key wickets to help Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 and played an even important role with a 9-ball 15 that enabled Pakistan to win the match after a very tense run-chase.

The 34-year-old left-armer will bowl during some of the pre-match training sessions but is unlikely to attend the fielding drills in order to shield his fractured right hand from further aggravation. —APP