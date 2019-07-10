White House has not confirmed PM Imran’s visit: US State Dept

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of State on Wednesday said the White House has not confirmed reports of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said she would reach to the White House to confirm or not confirm the visit.

“To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that’s, we don’t have anything to announce from the State Department,” Ortagus said.

Last week, reports of a meeting between PM Imran and the US president in July had surfaced.

According to sources, PM Imran Imran was likely to meet Trump during a five-day visit to the US in July.

Sources said PM Imran would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders during his visit to the US on July 20.

The prime minister was expected to meet President Trump and other officials during his visit. The two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, regional issues and the Afghan peace process.

In September, the prime minister will travel to New York to represent Pakistan at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

PM Imran will address the 74th UNGA session for the first time since he assumed office in August 2018.—NNI