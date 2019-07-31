White House says China ‘confirmed’ pledge to buy US farm exports

WASHINGTON: Chinese officials have reiterated a promise to buy US farm exports, a sign of possible progress following negotiations this week in Shanghai, the White House said Wednesday.

“The Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports,” the White House said in a statement, offering hope to an American industry badly battered in the two countries’ trade war.

The talks were “constructive” and a new round of negotiations is set to be held in Washington in early September, the statement said.—AFP