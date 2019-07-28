World acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace talks: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the international community including the United States has unanimously accepted Pakistan’s narrative of a peaceful solution to Afghan issue.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the USA has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully presented Islamabad’s narrative in a very appropriate manner.

On Afghan peace process, the Foreign Minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan will convince Taliban to hold dialogues with the Afghan government. I think Taliban should take part in Afghan election as it is also a US desire to initiate intra-dialogues in the country.”

“Pakistan is trying to play the role of a facilitator in the peace process but Islamabad is not in favour of intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan.”

“We had held productive meetings with US investors [during the PM Khan’s visit]. Trump had emphasised to increase trade volume with Pakistan,” said Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of terrorist attack on Balochistan and North Waziristan.

The Foreign Minister also announced four development projects for Multan including the heart hospital.

He said the development process in tribal districts has been started and a large amount of money earmarked in current budget for development in these areas. The Foreign Minister also announced three development projects for Multan.

Earlier, FM Qureshi said that the government was not expecting mediation offer from the US President Donald Trump for Kashmir dispute. He added that the Indian stubbornness on Kashmir would be proved costly for the neighbouring country.

“The situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is worsening day by day. We have convinced the United States that the Kashmir dispute is seeking a solution.”

Qureshi added, “The decision is with the US whether it wants to continue its ties with India or not.” —NNI