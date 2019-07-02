Zardari handed over to NAB on 13-days physical remand

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on Tuesday, has been handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 13-days physical remand.

An accountability court Islamabad’s judge Arshad Malik presided over the hearing of mega money laundering and Park Lane cases.

Asif Zardari was presented before the court after the completion of 11-days physical remand.

NAB prosecutor informed the court about the arrest in Park Lane case and requested for the grant of other 14-days physical remand.

NAB prosecutor requested the court that the physical remand should be granted as NAB has to investigate him in Park Lane case.

The court then extended the physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari ti July 13 and handed over him to NAB for 13-days physical remand.