Zardari sees PTI govt ‘going home’ in 3-4 months

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says he sees the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in three to four months.

Talking to media persons on Monday, Asif Ali Zardari has expressed that PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice President Maryam Nawaz will handle the government in future as current government is left with just six more months.

When asked about Accountability Judge Arshad Malik’s purported video, the PPP leader, who is in NAB custody, said he had not seen any such video as he has no access to television.

Zardari said that civilian martial law is being carried out in the country at the moment as halting production order is against parliamentary ethics. “Sometimes, things go wrong in the politics, I accept even I might have made a mistake as well,” he added.

While responding to a question, he asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is left with four to six month now as they will topple his government and make a civilian government.

He expressed hope saying that Bilawal and Maryam are the candidates for future and we will advise them. He further said government is threatened by the power of PPP as Bilawal is their force of power. He also said that Bilawal might get married this year.

He, slamming the speaker of the National Assembly over non-issuance of production orders, said it is against parliamentary ethics to not issue production orders to enable a lawmaker to attend the session of parliament.

The former president said he has been saying from day one that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif isn’t well.

He demanded that the PML-N supremo’s house be declared a sub-jail where he could serve the prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia case.

Earlier today, Speaker office halted the production order of former President Asif Ali Zardari from attending the Standing Committee’s meeting on water resources.

Relevant authorities wrote a note on the summary of production orders that both Zardari and Khawaja exercise politics in the House.—NNI