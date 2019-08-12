12 killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi

Twelve people were killed due to electrocution in Karachi, after the city received heavy storm rain during last 24 hours.

The intermittent and scattered rain is still continuing in the city.

In rain-related incidents, seven sacrificial animals were also killed.

The rain water has accumulated in low lying areas of the city including University Road, Shahra-e-Faisal, Korangi Causeway, Malir and old areas of the city.

Electricity has been suspended to various areas of the city.

Provincial government, local government, Edhi, Police, Rangers and Pakistan army personnel are continuing in rescue works in various parts of the city to drain the accumulated water.

Malir Road has been closed for traffic due to overflow of Mali Nadi while Korangi Causeway has broken due to heavy rain and Korangi Crossing disconnected from the city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter visited various areas of the city to monitor the draining of the accumulated water.

According to Met office, the most rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town with 150.6mm, followed by Gulshan-e-Hadeed with 149mm.

At the airport, 126mm rainfall was recorded, while 117.5mm rainfall was recorded in Landhi.

Metrological Department has predicted heavy/thunderstorm rain in the city today that will continue till tomorrow.