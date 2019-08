Sindh Cabinet has been expanded by inducting four more new ministers and two advisors to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail administered the oath to Abdul Bari Pitafi, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo in Karachi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Aijaz Shah Shirazi have been appointed as advisors to the Chief Minister.