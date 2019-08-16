AJK President calls on COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Massod Khan on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to Director General Inter Service Public Relation (DG ISPR) during the meeting current situation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), continued provocation by Indian military along Line of Control (LoC) and certain other important affairs were discussed.

Army Chief General Bajwa has assured unconditional support to the people of the occupied valley and Kashmir Cause on behalf of country’s military.