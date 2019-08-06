Alice Wells arrives in Islamabad for bilateral talks

ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells has arrived in Islamabad on a five-day-long visit to Pakistan, citing diplomatic sources.

Wells will hold meetings with the Pakistani civil and military leadership to discuss bilateral issues and Afghan Peace Process.

The visiting dignitary will also lead the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Foreign Office, sources added.

Pakistan will apprise the US officials about the tensions created by India by using Cluster bombs along LoC and current situation of the Indian Kashmir.

The visit is aimed to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The US defence department Pentagon notified the Congress last week of its decision to approve military sales worth 121 million dollars logistic and technical support for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet days after Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Donald Trump at the White House.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s full cooperation for the restoration of long-lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US peace envoy for Afghanistan, who called on him at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was in contact with all stakeholders, including the US, for Afghan peace process.

On the occasion, PM Imran said,” Peace and stability in Afghanistan are in Pakistan’s own national interest.” He underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the war in the country.—NNI