All forums activated to present case of Kashmir at int’l level: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says United Nations and other international human rights organizations should take notice of India’s atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, she said India has converted Occupied territory into a jail and innocent people of Kashmir have been suffering hardships of curfew for last eighteen days.

She said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Hindutva and extremist policies.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Kashmir issue is not a conflict between two countries but it is a conflict of two ideologies.

She said Pakistan is moving in right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, talking to media in Islamabad today, Firdous Ashiq Awan urged business community to use their linkages and connections abroad to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose the true face of India. She said different forums including parliament are being used to raise awareness about the tyranny and persecution unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The special assistant said government in cooperation with all the chambers of commerce and industries will also formulate a way forward to economically empower the Kashmiri women.

She expressed confidence that business community will support the victims and civilians of Indian aggression on the line of control to strengthen their local industry.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also decided to establish Kashmir Economic cell with the aim to economically empower the Kashmiri women.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

She was addressing a rally of journalists’ representative organizations to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir in front of Parliament House today while seeing it off for Muzaffarabad.

The Special Assistant said all legal and diplomatic forums have been activated in the country to forcefully present the case of Kashmir at international level.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has emerged as spokesperson for Kashmiris, is contesting their case and he is continuously monitoring progress of the Kashmir core group.

The Special Assistant said Indian government is bent upon committing genocide in occupied Kashmir, urging international community to take notice of the Indian barbarism.

Addressing the rally, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said occupied Kashmir has been turned into a jail for the last twenty days.

He said Pakistan will contest the case of Kashmiris in the world and Kashmiris will soon get freedom from the Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said the Indian government is committing the worst violence against Kashmiri leaders.

She thanked the journalist community for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

A large number of people, including members of Sikh and Christian communities, staged a demonstration in Islamabad today to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. Addressing the rally, Sikh community leader Dr. Sardar Partap Singh said Pakistan is united on the Kashmir issue and the country will continue its support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Expressing full support to the Kashmiris from the Sikh community, Partap Singh said Sikhs will be on the forefront in fight for Kashmiris against the oppressed Indian forces.

Sardar Partap Singh appealed to the United Nations and the United States to take notice of the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Nadeem Kamran said the very holding of the rally indicates that all the segments of the society in Pakistan are with Kashmiris.

He said the Christian community stands with Kashmiris, and they are ready to render any sacrifice for them.

Addressing the rally, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said India has snatched a right from Kashmiris through the latest attack on the fifth of this month.

He said India has tried to convert the Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into a minority, which will be resisted.

The AJK President said the Indian army has held the innocent Kashmiris hostage.