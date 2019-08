The All Parties Conference (APC) is underway in Islamabad with Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair to discuss situation of the Occupied Kashmir.

The conference is being attended amongst others by Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam and Leader of the opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

Representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami are also attending the conference.