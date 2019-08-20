Army Chief confirms sentence of serving major

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed sentence of life imprisonment awarded to a serving major.

According to the statement issued by Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) the army major was accused of misusing his authority.

The major was tried by Field General Court Marshal and was found guilty of misusing his authority.

“Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life,” the ISPR statement added.