Big demo held outside UK Parliament to highlight sufferings of Kashmiris

LONDON: The British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a massive demonstration outside British Parliament London to highlight the sufferings of their Kashmiris brothers in occupied Kashmir.

The rally was attended by Pakistani diaspora belonging to all walks of life including men, women and children in large number.

The participants raised anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans. They were carrying Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags and chanted slogans “Kashmiris wants freedom from India”, stop the massive violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir, freedom is our right, and Kashmiris need world attention and Pakistan Zindabad”.