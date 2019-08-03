LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Senate election was rigged and all senator of PPP rendered their resignations which were not accepted yet, adding that a fact0finding committee was formed for investigating the matter.

He said that he could not doubt on anyone unless the investigation was not completed.

He said that PPP senator received threats and PTI leader Jehangir Tareen and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also contacted them.

Talking about constant unprovoked firings by India troops along Line of Control (LoC), Bilawal said that the government should take serious the unprovoked aggression by Indian troops.

He said that long pending issue of Kashmir should be resolved at the forum of the United Nations according to aspirations of Kashmiri people, adding that the government should be careful about Washington offer to become mediator between Pakistan and India on the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that the opportunity should not be wasted to expose Indian Modi’s government.—INP