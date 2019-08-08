Bilawal walks out from Parliament against Maryam’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday walked out from the joint session of the Parliament in protest against arrest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a continued session of Parliament called after Indian action in occupied Kashmir to remove its special status by revoking article 370 of Indian constitution, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on a such a grim situation in Kashmir took a political stand on a local issue and strongly protested the NAB move of taking Maryam Nawaz taken into its custody.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the government has arrested a woman belonging to opposition parties adding that once again dictatorial action is happening in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say that “I will do justice if came to power.” while he said that if the government wanted competition then it should compete with men and why it does arrest the woman.

Later, the Chairman PPP along with other members walkout from the joint session of the Parliament.—INP