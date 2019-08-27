Boxer Aamir Khan visits LoC to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani-origin British boxer Aamir Khan today visited the Line of Control near Chakothi to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He met with the families affected by unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the LoC. He assured financial assistance for the victims from the Amir Khan Foundation.

Talking to media persons, he said that I am here to solidarity with affectees of Indian firing and people of occupied Kashmir.

He strongly condemned India’s brutalities in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to help end the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian forces in the held valley. He also met with the DG, ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Amir Khan also thanked the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor for organizing his visit to the LoC.