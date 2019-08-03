Philips, currently on a visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement in Muazaffarabad urged his country, especially the British Prime Minister Boruss Jhonsen, to perform his due role for settlement of Kashmir issue.

The British Parliament member said since Kashmir issue was primarily created by Britain, therefore it is London’s moral and diplomatic responsibility to ensure its early durable and permanent settlement.

Describing Trump’s offer of mediation and arbitration as timely in the current regional and international situation, Jaise Philips, said India must stop the reign of human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.