Chairman NAB welcomes State of Medina concept in governance

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that ‘Uswa-e-Husna’ is a perfect path for every Muslim and concept of State of Medina is happily welcomed in the governance.

Speaking at Sweet Homes in Islamabad, he expressed that it is an honor for him to meet the children at that welfare organization and happy to see how the system is working there. “Children of Pakistan Sweet Homes will illuminate the name of the country”, he added.

Javed Iqbal asserted that hopes of the nation are tied to the children and youth. “If you work hard with honesty then no work in the world is difficult”, he expressed. He added that hard work, honesty and trust in the Allah are the path to progress.

He also offered the children to visit the NAB office saying, “Our doors are open all the time if you want to visit”.—NNI