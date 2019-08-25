Chairman senate cancels UAE visit to ptotest Modi award

ISLAMABAD: Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani cancelled an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the country gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highest civilian award.

Sanjrani was scheduled to visit the UAE from August 25 to August 28 on the invitation of the UAE government. His delegation was to hold meetings with the UAE parliamentarians and government officials.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan fully supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris. He said the Modi government has carried out unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris and imposed a curfew in the occupied territory.

He said that any visit in such scenario would harm the sentiments of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brethren.