Changes in Sindh expected soon: Haleem Adil

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a rally to support the Kashmiri brethren. The rally was staged from New Sabzi Mandi to Superhighway in the constituency of PS-99 and jointly led by PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh and Vegetable Traders Association President Haji Azeem.

A large number of citizens and traders attended the rally to support solidarity to the Kashmiri people.

Separately, talking to media persons outside the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that every citizen of Pakistan supports the cause of Kashmir and stands shoulder by shoulder with the Pakistan army. He said our relations with Kashmiris is the relation of Islam. This struggle in the leadership of Imran Khan would continue till the freedom of the occupied Kashmir.

Haleem Adil said Modi thinks that he would control the occupied Kashmir after ending its special status. He said Modi is like an illegimate son of Hitler and he is involved in the genocide of the Kashmiris. He said that Captain Imran Khan has emerged as a great leader. He said the US President has mentioned Kashmir thrice, recently.

Criticizing PPP minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, he said Mukesh has opened wine shops in every corner of Sindh. He said there is a shortage of water in Sindh, but no shortage of wine due to the wine-patronage policies of Chawla. He said one day Chawla also would be nabbed by the NAB for his mega corruption. He said all corrupt people would be made accountable. He said Bilawal Zardari is an accidental leader and he should avoid boasting a lot. He said had Bilawal were leader of people he would have taken efforts to resolve problems of people of Sindh.

He said minorities in Pakistan enjoy their full rights. He said that on August 31, a big rally is arranged at Umerkot on special invitation of the minorities and Prime Minister Imran Khan would also attend it and give a befitting reply to Modi.

He said Sindh has faced massive destruction during the recent rains. He said overflowing of Nullahs has made huge damage. He said still gutter water is present Shah Faisal Colony, Sachal Goth and other areas of Karachi. He said the rulers had devoured development funds. He said Nadir Magsi says that 39 members of PPP are facing corruption cases.

He said the PPP rulers are still not fed up with corruption. He said I am seeing something ‘cooking’ in Sindh, and members of PPP are pulling long faces. He said at least there are four to five candidates for chief minister’s slot in Sindh. He said we do not believe in any non-political act.