China expresses serious concern over Kashmir situation

BEIJING: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson hua Chunying on Tuesday said that China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu Kashmir.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tuesday said that China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan, she added.

She said that the relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions.

Hua urged both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region.