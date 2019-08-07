China opposes unilateral change in status of state of Jammu & Kashmir by India

China has opposed unilateral change in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Talking to Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Haider Abbas in Islamabad on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory; and in this regard, there are UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

The Ambassador said the international regime and international norms about the issue should be respected.

He hoped that Pakistan and India will adopt a responsible way for the sake of peace and stability and the people of Kashmir. He said this will be good for the whole region.

To a question about China’s role on the issue at the UN Security Council, the Chinese Ambassador said China is a permanent member of the UNSC, and we have special responsibility for peace and stability.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on “Role of Media in Promoting CPEC,” at National Broadcasting House Islamabad, the Chinese Ambassador said Pakistan and China are standing together in upholding justice and safeguarding the international norms and international laws.

He said peace and stability in this region is the stake for all the members of this region.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and China as well as other regional countries have a shared responsibility in maintaining, safeguarding and promoting peace and stability.

Yao Jing said it is more and more important for the international community to respect international regimes and international norms.

He said the United Nations should have been respected. He said international laws should have been followed. We do not want to see that some countries are doing business according to their own wills.

Speaking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Chinese Ambassador said the project has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial cooperation and social sector development. He said the current government in Pakistan has also prioritized development of the society, paying more attention on education, health, and poverty alleviation. He said twenty-seven projects are being implemented under social sector.

Addressing the seminar, S. M. Hali said China has always supported Pakistan, especially on the Kashmir issue. He said CPEC will provide infrastructure to Pakistan and bring prosperity to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Shahera Shahid said that CPEC will bring an economic revolution in Pakistan and role of media in this regard remained vibrant and important.

She said this project will prosper people of Pakistan. Highlighting significance of Radio Pakistan, she said Radio Pakistan is broadcasting programs in eleven international and twenty three regional languages.—RadioPakistan