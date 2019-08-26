Chinese military delegation calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: A high level Chinese Military delegation headed by General, Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission called on General Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chinese delegation met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, delegation-level dialogues were held between the COAS and the Chinese general and discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir and increasing cooperation in defense.

Matters pertaining to bilateral interests and regional security came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese General said that his country want to further strengthen relations with Pakistan and Pak Army. He said that China gives special importance to its long-standing relationship with Pakistan.

On the other hand, the COAS thanked China for its support on important issues including Kashmir.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the armed forces of the two countries to boost cooperation. —NNI