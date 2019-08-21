COAS visits defence production factories at Wah, Taxila

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory during his visit to the Pakistan Ordnance Factories.

The statement further stated that the UFMC project was completed within 8 months, adding that this new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost.

Gen Bajwa also visited the POF display centre where new defence products were showcased.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the achievements of Research and Development Department of POF.

The COAS stressed upon the Pakistan Ordnance Factories management to “adopt proactive approach for entering into joint ventures with foreign countries as well as private sector and bringing diversification to its product range”. —NNI