Court extends physical remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended the physical remand of former prime minister and Pakistan Mulim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing in LNG case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented the PML-N leader before the court on completion of his physical remand.

During the hearing Accountability Court Judge asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor how much more remand did he need. To this, the NAB prosecutor replied they need a 14-day extension.

Abbasi then told the court that during the probe, NAB asks for documents and that whatever he is asked he gives an answer for that.

The court then granted NAB 14-day physical remand of the PML-N leader and ordered that Abbasi be presented before the court again on August 29.