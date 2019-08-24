Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s remand till August 28

LAHORE: A court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanuallah by five days in a drug-related case.

Sanaullah was presented before Judge Masood Arshad upon the completion of his judicial remand.

During today’s hearing, the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of Sanuallah and the other accused was presented in the court.

The court also ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce all the records of the case and to produce the PML-N leader before the court again on August 28.

On July 1, Sanaullah was arrested by ANF from near the Sukheke area in Punjab.