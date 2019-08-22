Court throws out plea to pardon Qandeel Baloch’s ‘killers’

MULTAN: A Multan court dismissed on Thursday a plea from the parents of slain model Qandeel Baloch to pardon her brothers accused of killing her.

District and Sessions Judge Imran Shafi said the court would decide the ‘honour killing’ case after the testimonies of all witnesses are recorded.

Baloch’s parents, Muhammad Azeem and Anwar Bibi had on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the trial court, saying they had pardoned the killers of their daughter and demanded that the court quash the case.

The applicants said they had forgiven their sons in the name of Allah.

On July 15, 2016, model Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen in Multan.

One of the suspects had said in a statement that he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

The hearing was adjourned till Aug 24. —NNI