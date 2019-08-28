Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris will be observed on Friday: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Pakistani nation will give a strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing a function in Islamabad on Wednesday, she appealed to every segment of society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said people will come out of their houses, work places, and educational institutions at 12 noon Friday and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

She said the Prime Minister will lead the demonstration in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and the provincial chief ministers and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also lead demonstrations in their respective areas.