DG ISPR dismisses Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks as ‘unfounded’

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has rejected the remarks made by Senator Hasil Bizenjo after the failure of no confidence resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
In a tweet, he said remarks by Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating the head of a national premier institution are unfounded. He said the tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy.
