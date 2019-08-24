DG ISPR slams SRK’s Netflix show about Indian agents in Balochistan

Shah Rukh Khan describes his latest Netflix venture “Bard of Blood” as “A thrilling tale of espionage, vengeance, love and duty”.

The show stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and was unveiled in a trailer on Netflix.

Hashmi plays RAW agent Kabir Anand who leads a team to save four Indian spies captured in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan

Khan producing a Netflix show is no big deal. However, given the current political environment between the neighbouring countries, Khan’s Bard of Blood could only make it worse

One of the prominent names to criticise Khan was DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor who asked King Khan to use his stature to promote peace and speak against atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Ghafoor wrote, “Stay in Bollywood syndrome Shah Rukh Khan. For reality see RAW Spy Kulbhushan Jadev, Wing Comd Abhinandan and the state of Feb 27, 2019.”

He added, “You could rather promote peace and humanity by speaking against atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against Hindituva of Nazism obsessed RSS.”