Dr Firdous welcomes UN Chief’s statement on Kashmir dispute

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the statement given by the UN Secretary General on Kashmir dispute.

In her tweet on Friday, she said it accepts Pakistan’s long standing position that Kashmir is a disputed territory and this dispute can only be solved according to UN resolutions. She said this is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this shows confidence of UN and also of world community on the principled stand taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan that his government will go to any extent in support of Kashmiri people to get them their right of self-determination according to UN resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.—RadioPakistan