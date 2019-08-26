Dr. Yasmin Rashid imposes emergency in Rawalpindi to control dengue

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has imposed emergency in Rawalpindi to control the dengue fever epidemic.

The health minister visited Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients. She rebuked the health department and city administration for failing to control the outbreak.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid instructed the administration to immediately report new cases to the health department, and warned that any negligence will not be tolerated.

Let it be known that 58 patients were admitted to hospitals in two days in Rawalpindi, and the total number of sufferers has surged to 353 in all three allied hospitals of the city.

Majority of the patients have been admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and District headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The administration has not started anti-dengue spray in 80 percent areas of the city. —NNI